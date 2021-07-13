Village green to be covered in fairy tale themed knitting

On Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, the village green in Misson will be awash with colour, 10am-4pm.

The area will be covered with knitting and crochet items to raise money for the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves will be among the display

A spokesman said: “It is a very colourful event. Our main theme is fairy tales. and our display includes Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella and Peter Pan.”