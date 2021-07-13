Village green to be covered in fairy tale themed knitting
It will be a sight to behold in a little village on the outskirts of Doncaster this weekend.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:11 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:14 pm
On Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, the village green in Misson will be awash with colour, 10am-4pm.
The area will be covered with knitting and crochet items to raise money for the Guide Dogs for the Blind.
A spokesman said: “It is a very colourful event. Our main theme is fairy tales. and our display includes Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella and Peter Pan.”