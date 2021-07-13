Village green to be covered in fairy tale themed knitting

It will be a sight to behold in a little village on the outskirts of Doncaster this weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:14 pm

On Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, the village green in Misson will be awash with colour, 10am-4pm.

The area will be covered with knitting and crochet items to raise money for the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves will be among the display

A spokesman said: “It is a very colourful event. Our main theme is fairy tales. and our display includes Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella and Peter Pan.”

