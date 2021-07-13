Outdoor film screenings return to Doncaster this summer - free fun for families

A collection of beloved films will be screened at Lakeside Village this summer.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:33 am

Customers can bring their deckchairs and folding seats to the shopping outlet and watch some family favourites.

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We cannot wait to welcome our customers back to our Love Cinema events.

“We’re starting with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on August 5.

The outdoor screenings are returning.
“Then Lion King on August 12, Frozen 2 on August 19 and finally Finding Nemo on August 26.

“The films will start at 6pm and we know from previous year’s that these events can prove to be really popular.

“It will be fantastic to see everyone enjoying themselves safely together.”

Some seating will be provided but film attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

All of the movies will be shown on Thursday evenings, when the centre is open for late night shopping.

“The movie screenings are free for everyone to enjoy and are suitable for family audiences.

“Come and join us and sit back and relax,” said Di.

“We hope you enjoy being transported into a classic story.”

For more information click here.

