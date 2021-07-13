Funeral of popular former Doncaster headteacher due to take place this week
The funeral of a popular and long-serving Doncaster headteacher is due to take place this week.
Harvey Webster was head at South Cantley Middle School during a lengthy career in teaching in Doncaster
He died last month at the age of 85.
Mr Webster, who lived in Bessacarr, was described in an obituary as the ‘beloved husband of Beryl, loving father of Katherine and Alison and a devoted grandfather of Joanna and Andrew.
"Harvey will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”
South Cantley Middle School closed in 1996, becoming Hatchell Wood Primary Academy.
The funeral service and committal for Mr Webster, who died on June 28, will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 16 July at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only by request please, but if desired, donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation – a collection box will be provided at the crematorium.