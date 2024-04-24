Steampunk fans set to descend on Doncaster for annual Victorian spectacular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Doncaster Steampunk Spectacular will take place in the city centre on May 11.

The all-day event will feature points of interest and activities taking place throughout the city centre including the Mansion House, Sir Nigel Gresley Square and the Frenchgate precinct and Clock Corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day of steampunk extravagance and splendour for everyone to enjoy will include entertainment and activities including musical act Old Time Sailors, Day of the Dead Morris Dancing from Green Oak Morris Men, Steampunk Dance Group Umbrella Academy, a steampunk and vintage traders fayre and a group promenade.

Doncaster Steampunk Festival is returning for 2024.

There will also be exhibitons and “tea duelling.”

And if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a hot air balloon tethered in Sir Nigel Gresley Square to promote the Doncaster Balloon Festival, coming later this year.