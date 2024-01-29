Excitement builds as further details released about Doncaster hot air balloon festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Balloon Festival will take place at Town Field on July 19 and 20 – and organisers have released more details of the spectacular event which is expected to draw thousands of visitors.

A spokesman for Show Time Events Group said: “The countdown has begun for the most anticipated event of the summer.

"With over 30 majestic balloons poised to fill the sky, the weekend promises an unforgettable experience for families, friends, and thrill-seekers alike."

A huge hot air balloon festival is coming to Doncaster this summer.

David Bailey, Show Time Events Group director said: "We are truly thrilled to bring this event to my hometown of Doncaster, and we're overwhelmed by the positive reaction we've received already.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to City of Doncaster Council for generously allowing us to use the land, and we're grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the vibrant spirit of the city. We are excited about the prospect of bringing much needed revenue into the city and making a positive impact."

The two day event will include hot air balloons, a funfair, fireworks, a balloon night glow, live arena entertainment, circus workshops, local traders, craft tents and food stalls.

The festival will get under way on Friday night between 4pm to 10pm with an exhilarating balloon flight (weather permitting), an enchanting hot air balloon glow at sunset, and a dazzling fireworks finale.

The festival will include American Civil War re-enactments.

There will also be freestyle motocross biker Jamie Squibb, The Vikings and The American Civil War Society performing during the evening.

The funfair will be in full swing, catering to adrenaline seekers of all ages and visitors will be able to explore the trader tents to discover local treasures and indulge in delicious food and drinks.Saturday will offer a full day of non-stop entertainment from noon to 10pm, including another chance to witness the beauty of a hot air balloon flight in the evening (weather permitting).

Throughout the day, pilots will tether their balloons, providing an up-close experience for attendees.

There will also be a performance from the Jump Dogs Parachute Display Team, with a spokesman describing it as “an unmissable spectacle that promises to leave you on the edge of your seat.”Freestyle motocross biker Jamie Squibb and his team will defy gravity with jaw-dropping jumps and stunts, while the American Civil War Society will perform thrilling battles, displays of period medical techniques, and authentic camps.

The huge event will include a funfair and fireworks.

And you can embark on a journey to the early Middle Ages with The Vikings, known for their high-standard presentations, historically accurate combat displays, and living history villages.

While Flotsam the Fool’s Circus Workshop is an immersive and interactive journey into the enchanting world of circus arts.

If you would like to fly over the weekend in one of the balloons, general flight vouchers are available at vistaballoonflights.co.uk. Individual and group options are available, offering a unique perspective of the festival.

Champagne awaits upon landing, and complimentary transportation back to the festival site is included.

There will be motocross stunts from Jamie Squibb.

Trade spaces and sponsorship opportunities: Local traders are invited to showcase their offerings at the festival, while diverse sponsorship opportunities are available. For enquiries, please contact [email protected].

Tickets for the Doncaster Balloon Festival are available online, including Early Bird Tickets at skiddle.com/e/37126021.

Added Mr Bailey: “Be part of this unforgettable weekend filled with excitement, entertainment, and the enchanting sight of hot air balloons gracing the Doncaster skies.”

Friday Tickets: 4pm-10pmFamily Ticket (2 adults, 2 children)

Early Bird: £10.00 +BOOKING FEEAdult Ticket Early Bird: £3.00 +bfChild Ticket Early Bird: £3.00 +bfSaturday Tickets: 12pm-10pmFamily Ticket(2 adults, 2 children)

Early Bird: £20.00 +bfAdult Ticket Early Bird: £6.50 +bfChild Ticket Early Bird: £4.75 +bf