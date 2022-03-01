Radio controlled model racing yachts from Doncaster race for trophy marking the Queen’s 70th year

A spokesperson for the organisers based at Pennine Sailing Club said: “We were looking to recognise and be associated with this momentous Platinum Jubilee year. We hit on the idea of devising a new event involving several Yorkshire based radio controlled yacht racing clubs. We floated the idea in early January and received very positive feedback from interested clubs which was very much appreciated and encouraged us to press ahead.”

Commenting on the racing he added: “This will take place at each of the clubs' home waters with each event lasting approximately four hours involving 12 races with between 20 and 30 yachts competing.”

He conitnued: “To ensure that as many modellers as possible can take part in the celebrations we elected to race a class of yacht entitled ‘Dragon Force 65’. Since becoming available some ten years ago this model, which comes in kit form, has become the fastest selling and growing class in the world. It allows owners to get on the water at limited expense within hours of purchasing and join an ever growing group of people racing every weekend at venues across the country. Despite being only 650mm long these yachts demonstrate some considerable high-tech features and can really fly along with the sails set correctly and an experienced Skipper on the controls. The basic techniques of sailing can be picked up quickly but can take a lifetime to perfect and enable Skippers to compete at the highest levels.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race is on

He added: “Every one of the four clubs that we will have racing have wildly differing sailing waters, each presenting unique challenges in terms of wind strength and direction, the type of course that can be set together with general water conditions. It is very definitely a case of “home club advantage” but sailing at each club in turn will level this out giving everyone partaking an equal opportunity to rig their yachts well and race competitively. We are also hoping that this series of races will encourage more inter-club co-operation in the future, enable sailing skill levels to improve and, most importantly, encourage others to come along, see what radio controlled yacht racing is all about and have a go.”

Concluding, the organisers noted: “We would be delighted to welcome spectators, those interested in this hobby and the plain curious to every event in the series. A note of caution, however. Racing model yachts can be quite addictive as well as a pleasant and exciting way to spend time at the waterside in a competitive yet very friendly environment. Our members vary from eight to 80 years of age and come from a wide cross section of society. It really is a hobby and sport for all.”

Dates and venues for races are as follows: Rotherham MYC at Harthill Reservoir, S26 7XB, March 19; ROFWAC at Pennine Sailing Club, Sheffield, S36 4TF, May 7; Kirklees MYC at Wilton Park, Batley, WF17 8NB, August 31; Askern MYC Blue Lagoon, DN6 9AX, Sept 29. All racing to commence at 10am.