Dance legends N-Trance at a night of dancing and dabbing at Doncaster bingo

N-Trance are best known for the 90's dance classic ‘Set You Free', selling six million copies across the world and covers of popular songs such as 'Staying Alive' and 'Do Ya Think II’m Sexy'.Speaking about what people can expect from the night, Bingo Revolution owner Stephen Hunt said: “I always say it’s about three things: dancing, laughing and dabbing. It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night.

"With regular bingo it’s all about cash prizes. We have that, but we also have prizes like a 6ft inflatable dinosaur, a kettle and a tin of beans. People get more excited about the dinosaur than they do the cash to be honest.”Bingo Revolution is partnering with Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest bingo operator, with events in their clubs across the UK. Regulars and newcomers alike are encouraged to come down and enjoy the alternative night out which sees the traditional game of bingo with a party atmosphere.Ben Coxhill, Head of Events and Entertainment at Buzz Bingo, said: “Regular bingo games are filled with anticipation, so add DJs, drag queens, 90s bangers and life-changing prizes into the mix and you’re onto a winner. We can’t wait to host a party in Doncaster, meet everyone and have a good time.”Tickets will be on sale on Thursday March 3 6pm from https://bingo-revolution.designmynight.com/ and on sale from the club itselfBuzz Bingo is at Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster DN2 4PE, telephone 01302 739099.