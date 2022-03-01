Folk and acoustic duo set to appear at The Roots Music Club in Doncaster

Nominated three times at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Katriona Gilmore (fiddle, mandolin) and Jamie Roberts (guitar) met while studying at Leeds College of Music and released their debut album in 2008.

Since then, the duo have toured Canada and mainland Europe, played some of the UK’s biggest acoustic festivals, toured with folk rock legends Fairport Convention and won countless accolades for their genre-spanning work.

They will perform at Roots Music Club at Don aster’s Ukranian Centre on Friday, March 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilmore and Roberts are comnig to Doncaster this month

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start and tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, students get in for half price.