Folk and acoustic duo set to appear at The Roots Music Club in Doncaster
Contemporary folk/acoustic duo Gilmore and Roberts combine award-winning songwriting with astounding musicianship and their trademark harmonies to create a powerful wall of sound, and they are bringing this to Doncaster this month.
Nominated three times at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Katriona Gilmore (fiddle, mandolin) and Jamie Roberts (guitar) met while studying at Leeds College of Music and released their debut album in 2008.
Since then, the duo have toured Canada and mainland Europe, played some of the UK’s biggest acoustic festivals, toured with folk rock legends Fairport Convention and won countless accolades for their genre-spanning work.
They will perform at Roots Music Club at Don aster’s Ukranian Centre on Friday, March 11.
Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start and tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, students get in for half price.
Contact Viv on 01302 719868, visit the website: www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk or email: [email protected]