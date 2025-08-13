Organisers cancel huge Doncaster Volkswagen festival "with heavy heart"

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Aug 2025, 16:49 BST
Organisers of a huge annual motoring show in Doncaster devoted to Volkswagen vehicles have been forced to cancel the event.

The three-day spectacular was due to take place at Parklands on Wheatley Hall Road from September 19-21.

In recent years, the event has attracted thousands of car lovers and a vast array of Vokswagen cars, ranging from the much-loved Beetle to camper vans.

The festival also included vintage rides, unique mods as well as music, food trucks, and plenty of opportunities to swap stories with other fans.

This year's Volkswagen Festival has been cancelled.

In a brief statement on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “It's with a heavy heart that we had had to cancel the 2025 Doncaster VW Festival.

"All tickets have already been refunded and traders will be refunded in full.

“We hope you continue to have a great 2025 VW show season and that we see you in 2026.”

