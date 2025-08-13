Organisers cancel huge Doncaster Volkswagen festival "with heavy heart"

Organisers of a huge annual motoring show in Doncaster devoted to Volkswagen vehicles have been forced to cancel the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day spectacular was due to take place at Parklands on Wheatley Hall Road from September 19-21.

In recent years, the event has attracted thousands of car lovers and a vast array of Vokswagen cars, ranging from the much-loved Beetle to camper vans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival also included vintage rides, unique mods as well as music, food trucks, and plenty of opportunities to swap stories with other fans.

This year's Volkswagen Festival has been cancelled.

In a brief statement on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “It's with a heavy heart that we had had to cancel the 2025 Doncaster VW Festival.

"All tickets have already been refunded and traders will be refunded in full.

“We hope you continue to have a great 2025 VW show season and that we see you in 2026.”

You can keep in touch with updates HERE