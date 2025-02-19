Music maestro Andre Rieu bringing his 75th birthday celebrations to Doncaster

Musical maestro Andre Rieu will be bringing his 75th birthday celebrations to Doncaster – with a special cinema screening.

Classical music’s most cherished performer and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will be marking the big day with a special new cinema event ‘The Dream Continues’, to be shown in cinemas across the UK from 12 April onwards.

André Rieu’s The Dream Continues will be screened in over 500 cinemas across the UK – including Savoy Doncaster and Vue Doncaster.

The full listings can be seen here https://www.andreincinemas.com/

In this special event, André has chosen some of his favourite global performances for a trip down musical memory lane.

Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra as they tour the world from New York to Vienna, from Bahrain to Malta and Sydney to Maastricht.

Hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, The Dream Continues will feature intimate conversations with André on a boat cruising down the river Maas where he is joined by his orchestra, in his hometown of Maastricht, in between breath taking footage of previous concerts.

André will be reflecting on all of these incredible career performances across the world over, sharing personal anecdotes and treasured memories.

Take front row seats as André performs a stunning rendition of ‘Music of the Night’ from ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ for a delirious New York audience.

Be empowered as Empress Sissi sings the incredible ‘I Belong to Me’ from the musical ‘Elizabeth’ in front of her Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna.

And roar with laughter as André reminisces with his brother Robert about their youth in the church choir in Maastricht before they perform the moving ‘Pie Jesu’.

And this birthday party really gets started and the crowds go wild during André's worldwide encore performances including 'Una Paloma Blanca’, ‘When the Rain Begins to Fall’ and ‘I Will Survive’.

The Dutch violinist, who was born in October 1949, is one of the world’s best selling classical stars and speaks six languages: Dutch, English, German, French, Italian, and Spanish.