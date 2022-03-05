Michelle Winfield, General Manager said: “We’re so excited for this one - what better way to spend your Saturday evening than hardly spending at all?

“We all know living costs just continue to soar and great deals are tougher than ever to find, so for us to slash our prices by up to a third now is huge.

"And even though it’s only a tenner, you can still expect the same huge prizes up for grabs for the lucky winners.”

The main hall

As well as a host of different bingo games, Mecca Bingo Doncaster has an extensive drinks menu and dishes to suit every taste – from snacks and light bites, right up to traditional favourites such as Harry Ramsden’s cod and chips.

Bingo for a tenner will run every Saturday evening from today, March 5.

For more information visit: https://www.meccabingo.com/.