Cancer sufferers make a comeback as models at the Aurora Fashion Show in Doncaster

The event raises valuable cash for Aurora Doncaster, a friendly community space for people affected by cancer and long term health conditions.Organiser and model Sharon Dawson said: “Last September myself and two friends were discussing how much we missed the show and the help and support we give each other and showing that there is life after cancer.

"We agreed it was hard to put the show together as two of us work full time but collectively and with other help we decided to go ahead and give it a go. Like a comeback show.

"So myself, Louise and Alisia decided to ask Lorraine who was also at the event that evening if she would help us and be ‘Boss Lady’. She agreed and we asked Jill to join us and she, like all of us, was excited that the show must go on and raise much needed funds to help pay the therapists who work in our centres.

The show makes a welcome return in May

"A lot of hard work and sourcing has gone on since from us all and I am proud to say it’s looking amazing and an entertaining show is what we hope to achieve and raise the much needed funds.

"All the models, apart from the doctors who help in the show, have had cancer. Some are still going through treatment.

“We want to help support this for many many years ahead.”

Fun and fashion at fundraiser

Rehearsals for the show at The Dome on Friday , May 6, are well underway and tickets are available from the venue or visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on/