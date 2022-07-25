Free summer activities for all children during the school summer holidays in Doncaster

Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, Portfolio Lead for Education, Skills & Young People, said: “We are really excited to present to Doncaster’s children and young people our universal summer programme of activities.“Mayor Ros Jones and I took the decision to invest £250k in our 2022 summer holiday programme as we want our children and young people to have somewhere safe, exciting and fun to go to over their summer holidays.

"We are so grateful to every group that’s working over the summer to deliver this.“We have used the money to target areas across Doncaster most in need and will continue to invest in our children and young people who have shown so much strength and resilience over the last few years.”Book now at www.doncaster.gov.uk/summer