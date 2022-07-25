Free summer activities for all children during the school summer holidays in Doncaster

With the school holidays beginning, and many families struggling to afford to keep their children safe and entertained over the summer weeks, Doncaster Council will be providing free activities for children aged six to 18-years-old across the borough.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:32 pm

Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, Portfolio Lead for Education, Skills & Young People, said: “We are really excited to present to Doncaster’s children and young people our universal summer programme of activities.“Mayor Ros Jones and I took the decision to invest £250k in our 2022 summer holiday programme as we want our children and young people to have somewhere safe, exciting and fun to go to over their summer holidays.

Read More

Read More
Kasabian add huge Doncaster Dome date to nationwide autumn tour

"We are so grateful to every group that’s working over the summer to deliver this.“We have used the money to target areas across Doncaster most in need and will continue to invest in our children and young people who have shown so much strength and resilience over the last few years.”Book now at www.doncaster.gov.uk/summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter

There will be lots of fun

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

--

DoncasterRos JonesDoncaster Council