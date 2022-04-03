Enjoy Easter holidays in style at The Dome

The Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) managed venue will also be offering attendees the chance to win exclusive prizes when they book an activity until Sunday April 24.

Families looking for some Easter excitement during the school holidays can choose from five daily Big Splash sessions at The Dome’s multi-pool water world.

Sessions are available at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm, offering the opportunity to whizz down water slides, enjoy wild water rapids and make a big splash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy swimming at The Dome

If you prefer to cut up the ice, there are four daily ice skating sessions, at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

Beginners and experienced skaters are invited to glide on to the ice at the UK’s only split-level ice rink.

For toddlers and pre-teens, there will be four daily Playzone sessions, at 9am, 11.30am 2pm and 4.30pm. Aimed at children aged 0-12, with a dedicated toddler soft play area, Playzone at The Dome lets kids adventure into the world of the Aztecs and battle through the two-tier play area.

While they’re adventuring, parents and carers can enjoy a freshly-ground coffee or warm and cold dishes from the on-site café.

All bookings for an activity until April 24 will enter a weekly prize draw to win tickets to the Savoy cinema in Doncaster, a family swimming ticket or a family ice skating ticket.

There is also a chance to win a family ticket to Jurassic Earth, the family-friendly experience featuring roaming, state-of-the-art animatronic Dinosaurs in a thrilling and interactive show which comes to The Dome on August 17.

Online booking is encouraged to secure your activity session for a discounted price.

Jon Whiteley from DCLT said: “We’re thrilled to be offering a fun-filled activity programme this Easter, with increased sessions for Big Splash, ice skating and the Playzone.

“We’re sure these activities will be popular with families so we encourage booking online to secure your space and bag a discount on the session price.”

To book your session and for more information, visit: www.dclt.co.uk