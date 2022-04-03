Ferrero recalls Kinder Surprise because of the possible presence of salmonella

The products are Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x3 produced in Belgium, best before date: between 11th July 2022 and 7th October 2022.

The best before date can be found on the side of the 20g and the bottom of the 20g x 3 pack.

If you have bought one of the selected batches of Kinder Surprise as detailed above, do not eat it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These products cou;d have a possible link a number of reported cases of salmonella

Instead:

• Check if you have bought the affected best before date of the Kinder Surprise

• You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the best before dates

for reference at home.

• The toy included in these products is not affected