Ferrero recalls Kinder Surprise because of the possible presence of salmonella
Ferrero is voluntarily recalling selected batches of Kinder Surprise as a precautionary step, since becoming aware of a possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella.
The products are Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x3 produced in Belgium, best before date: between 11th July 2022 and 7th October 2022.
The best before date can be found on the side of the 20g and the bottom of the 20g x 3 pack.
If you have bought one of the selected batches of Kinder Surprise as detailed above, do not eat it.
Instead:
• Check if you have bought the affected best before date of the Kinder Surprise
• You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the best before dates
for reference at home.
• The toy included in these products is not affected
Contact Ferrero consumer careline on [email protected] or 0330 053 8943 UK or +44 (0)330 053 8943 Ireland to obtain a full refund.