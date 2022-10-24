English Heritage's Brodsworth Hall gardens triumph in the regional Britain in Bloom Awards

The gardens of Brodsworth Hall, Walmer Castle, Osborne, Down House, and Marble Hill have all been recognised as exceptional historic gardens in the Royal Horticultural Society’s annual competition – which celebrates the joy of gardening and outstanding greenspaces throughout the country.

Christopher Weddell, English Heritage’s Senior Gardens Advisor, said: “The regional In Bloom competitions are a fantastic way to both challenge ourselves and recognise all the excellent work completed by English Heritage’s garden teams.

"Whilst the weather has made it a challenging year for gardeners, with unprecedented temperatures and drought conditions over the summer, we are delighted that all the hard work and dedication of the garden teams has shone through.”

The Brodsworth Hall gardening team

Alongside some of the country’s great buildings, English Heritage looks after some of England’s finest historic gardens.

From sweeping parkland to pretty parterres, and from showstopping water features to shady woodland walks, these spectacular spaces offer fantastic days out in the places that made horticultural history.

Planting is maintained as faithfully as possible to the historic designs, and visitors walk in the footsteps of famous figures of the past, like Queen Victoria at Osborne, The Queen Mother at Walmer Castle, or Charles Darwin at Down House. Each garden is expertly cared for by a team of gardeners, supported by volunteers, to keep them looking their best throughout the changing seasons.

Brodsworth Hall gardens

Brodsworth Hall and Gardens received a Gold award for Tourist Attractions, was Tourist Attractions Category Winner, and Best Overall Business Entry.