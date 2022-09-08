Doncaster VW Festival is back after a two year Covid absence

Building on the success of the 2019 sell-out event the organisers have even bigger plans for 2022, with live bands/musicians playing over the weekend, children's entertainment, over 50 traders in attendance and an increase in the range of food options and facilities on site.

As well of lots of cool Vw's in the 'Show and Shine' display...of course.

From classic split screen campers, to modified beetles, to 1980's Golfs and even the latest 2022 models there is something for everyone.

There will be plenty on display

The festival takes place at Parklands Sports & Social Club (ex- ICI site), Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster.

Weekend camping tickets are £25 per adult pre booked (plus booking fee) and accompanying under 16's are free. Day tickets cost £5 for adults and again accompanying under 16's are free.

Further information can be found at: http://www.doncastervwfestival.co.uk