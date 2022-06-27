This is in no small measure due to our expert guide David G, whose knowledge of the area makes every walk unique.

Twelve of us set off south from the car park and through St Mary’s Church before crossing the A60 (Westgate) reaching the picturesque duck pond which we followed round before turning left onto Water Lane.

A slow meander beside a beck, led to a footbridge and a crossing of paths, where David told us of an angry landowner who refused to let our rambler volunteers rebuild a stile which was too high and difficult to cross.

The walk remains as popular as ever

Luckily, we had no major obstructions today, indeed all the footpaths were easy going possibly as a result of the good weather we’d been having.

Continuing on through Tickhill Low Common we took the track north adjacent to the busy A1(M).

Despite the noise, chitter chatter continued among our group, even exchanging recipes and the oriental way to cook rice. Brilliant.

After we snuck under the motorway bridge at Tollbar and crossed the busy Bawtry Road it was straight up Paper Mill Lane then right beside the River Thorne towards Sheepwash Lane.

It was a beautiful day for it

At this point David reminded us that the route we were walking today was on land largely under water from AD 500 until it was drained in the late 17th century, leaving behind rich agricultural soil.

Surrounded by green pastures, blue skies and light clouds it was time for a ten-minute break for refreshments and a lay down.

Struggling to get up we continued briefly along Sheepwash Lane before heading southwest across fields back towards Common Lane, where after crossing the motorway a quick ziz zag brought us via suburban Tickhill to the Recreation

Ground and the Buttercross.

Thank you David for a great walk – 4.8 miles in 2hrs 24min.

*Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years.

The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire, etc.

We also have a programme of Thursday morning walks of about two to three hours. All the walks are led by Ramblers leaders and we always have a backmarker.