Pete briefed us and told us that the walk was just short of ten miles and up hill and down dale.

The weather was, despite a somewhat ominous forecast of light showers, bright and sunny as we set off across the tops with superb views over the surrounding countryside.

This was mill country and the evidence of that industrial past was there at every turn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepping out in Last of the Summr Wine country

We crossed the rivers Holme and Colne that had once powered thriving mills.

These were now either semi derelict or converted to residential or retail uses.

The old cottages and farms now mostly modernised.

The area though still manages to keep its essential charm; not least in the local place names. Upperthong and Netherthong lending the walk its title.

Having a breather

On we went up and down until we stopped for elevenses at the water’s edge near Holmebridge.

Here Kim kept us entertained by floating her rucksack downstream for Dave B and Peter S to rescue. Firstly with a long stick and when that failed by paddling.

Lunch was taken at the well named Stumble Inn where the landlady had opened early especially for us. Much appreciated.

Then on through Holmfirth itself, passing the famous Last of the Summer Wine cafe on the way.

Pete had saved the best hill until last and as we climbed out of Holmfirth our hearts and pulses were racing and most our knees were definitely making their presence felt.

But we made it and all agreed that it had been more than worth the effort.

The weather had been excellent the company good as always and the views absolutey super.

Thanks to Pete and Julie for leading, Stephen for the photos and to Norman for backmarking.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.