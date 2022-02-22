Doncaster Ramblers take a break with the alpacas

It was nice to see Tom, who has not walked with Ramblers for a while, Karen who occasionally walks on a Thursday or Friday and Daynor (sorry if I have spelt it incorrectly), a friend of Wendy’s whom I have not met before.

We commenced walking by the side of the lake and then turned east, and using the level crossing continued east to Askern Common and Moss Carr where we stopped to admire the thickness of the coats on the Alpacas.

We then followed Mill Dike eastwards and stopped to admire three rowe deer. Turning south we passed the abandoned windmill at Winscarr where a coffee and snack break was taken.

Doncaster Ramblers

Winscarr Mill Farm is the home of British Blonde cattle which gave Wendy, the only blonde in the group, a chance to do some modelling.

After the modelling session we walked south east along Clay Bank, with good views of Haywood Church in the distance, and continued on the muddy footpath to the level crossing on the main east coast railway at Thorpe Grange.

On this walk we timed it perfectly as the railway supervisor opened the gates to let us cross immediately, on previous walks we have been delayed for up to 20 minutes.

Stopping off at Wrancarr Mill

After crossing we followed Thorpe Grange Lane westwards for just under one kilometre.

We then turned north walking through the woods adjacent to the railway line to Rushy Moor House (the BMW, which we have spotted previously on our walk, is still there if anybody wants a restoration project).

We continued north across Haywood Common then turned west crossing the railway line again at Rushy Moor Plantation.

After this we turned north and walked the short distance to the start point at Askern Lake with views of the water tower in the distance.

We walked just over six miles with the underfoot conditions generally okay but with the odd boggy section due to surface damage by horses and agricultural vehicles.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Written by Stephen J Tomlinson.

*We all know the benefits of walking and Doncaster Ramblers consistently offer two often three walks a week, at least one in the local area.

It is a credit to the group too that if a walk leader is incapacitated someone else will step up to take over rather than cancel a walk.

Walks are free and non members are always welcome.

Written by Peter Rowsell