An atmospheric winter walk, Pastures via Crags

Early mist still lingering

We did this walk earlier in the year with young Harry, but today he would have frozen his little socks off, so best to stay indoors.

Anyway with the early morning mist still lingering, there was little to see as we climbed out of the clouds wondering again why this area is called “The Crags” hopefully someone will fill us in.

Most of the walk was on metalised paths, but the occasional woodland cover provided for muddy patches, and one of the most atmospheric walks we’ve done in ages.

Stopping for lunch we were joined by an inquisitive Robin.

At Old Denaby we crossed the River Don using the newly constructed footbridge which sandwiched us between the Don and the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation, normally a good place to stop for a rest, but further on down the canal, an unexpected visitor was a-waiting.

Having crossed the canal using the Doncaster Road bridge and walked gingerly a short way along the busy Pastures Road we arrived on the north bank of the Navigation stopping for our lunch joined by an inquisitive Robin. Having been briefly entertained it flew off and we continued a short way along the canal before heading into the Pastures Hotel car park then back onto Pastures Road.

At the recognisable TPT sign we turned right to continue on the familiar (for those who have been walking with us over recent months) and easy footpath to cross over the River Dearne at the yellow footbridge following the path passed the Earth Centre (now used as an activity centre) remembering to turn right where possible to arrive at the front gates of the Earth Centre, and cross the bridge to arrive at Conisbrough Station.

Taking either steps or ramp to cross the railway we arrive at the busy Doncaster Road, always a shock after the tranquillity of our walk. Taking it especially careful, it was still a bit icy we all arrived safe at the start.

South Yorkshire Navigation Canal

