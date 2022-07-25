Doncaster Ramblers: Old Moor and Wombwell Ings

That is the beauty of a ramblers’ walk, we take you to the heart of the natural environment.

The Old Moor RSPB reserve where we, I say we, 17 of us set off, is a legacy of the coal mining industry when topsoil was removed and used to cover an adjacent polluted site.

The resultant wetlands attract bittens, lapwings, redshanks and avocets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was plenty of artwork to admire on the concrete canvass of the A6195 underpass

We just attract eager walkers so after a short briefing by our walk leader Steve, we set off left along the TPT with, since there were so many of us, Tony back marking.

The 1.3 mile starting route afforded excellent views across the wetlands but sadly no wild foul in sight.

After crossing the River Dearne we continued north just missing the outskirts of Bolton upon Dearne along a track which was heavily rutted making walking a bit of a balancing act.

Still no bikes here unlike on most of the route, where we were regularly harassed.

Luckily we had been pre-warned and most cyclists had bells giving warning for us to jump aside.

Soon we picked up another long distance trail Dearne Way/Barnsely Boundary Walk heading northwest, with even better views of Old Moor, and despite the lack of wildlife, there was plenty of artwork to admire on the concrete canvass of the A6195 underpass.

Making our way towards Wombwell Ings we took a brief refreshment stop by a bird hide, where herons could be seen flying in the distance.

It’s surprising what you can come across in suburban Wombwell, but there it was a

vintage Chevy, and after an unhealthily long admire, we took off back southeast along the TPT to the start.

Total six miles in two hours and 48 minutes.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

*Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years.

The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire, etc.

We also have a programme of Thursday morning walks of about two to three hours.

All the walks are led by Ramblers leaders and we always have a backmarker.

Most take a flask for a hot drink mid-morning, followed by a packed lunch, usually in the vicinity of a pub or a cafe.