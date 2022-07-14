After a briefing by Dave Wigley, the walk leader, we walked up the road to the Nags Head pub and the start of the Pennine Way.

Following the Pennine Way to Upper Booth we continued on this famous footpath to the bottom of Jacobs Ladder where we stopped for a coffee and a boost to energy levels before facing the challenge of the Ladder.

Fortunately, the weather had improved and we could shed some layers and remain cool during the ascent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The intrepid ramblers

After a hard slog, at the top of the Ladder we turned right and continued uphill, past Edale Rocks, to the trig point on Kinder Scout which at 633m is the highest point

in Derbyshire.

Walking downhill we came to Edale Cross (medieval cross on the old packhorse route) where we stopped for lunch before heading off in the direction of Brown Knoll.

Some great views

The footpath to the trig point at Brown Knoll and beyond, to the top of Chapel Gate Track, has been laid with Millstone Grit floor slabs to protect the sensitive peat bog from erosion.

On this path we crossed over Cowburn Tunnel, on the Sheffield to Manchester railway, which is marked by an air shaft.

The steep descent of Chapel Gate Track was negotiated with care as it was covered in loose gravel.

At the bottom of the track, we walked through fields to Barber Booth then followed the footpath, close to the railway, to the start point at Edale Station where ice cream from the cafe was welcome as the afternoon was warm as we were out of the wind which had been with us on the moors.

Thanks to Neil, Angela and Steve for taking it in turns to back mark and Dave for a spectacular walk with great views.

Point of Interest: The Pennine Way is a National Trail in England, with a small section in Scotland. The trail stretches for 268 miles (431 km)[1] from Edale, in the northern Derbyshire Peak District, north through the Yorkshire Dales and Northumberland National Park and ends at Kirk Yetholm, just inside the Scottish border.

Jacob’s Ladder is a bridleway between Kinder Scout plateau and the hamlet of Upper Booth in the Vale of Edale, in the Derbyshire Peak District of England.

Packhorse bridge at the foot of Jacob’s Ladder In the 18th century Jacob Marshall farmed the land at Edale Head, at the top of what became known as Jacob’s Ladder. He cut steps into this steep section of the route up to the Kinder plateau.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.