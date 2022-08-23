Doncaster Ramblers – A view from Nettleton Top

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those with an Ordnance Survey app the walk can be found under – Country Walking, Nettleton, Lincolnshire.

A total of 25 people plus one dog met at 10am in Nettleton village opposite the church and after the normal greetings and welcoming Tina, a visiting rambler from Surrey who was on holiday in the region, the group set off.

Unfortunately the walk leader, who shall remain nameless, had difficulty in

Ramblers out in force

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

telling his left from his right, and started the circular walk in a clockwise direction rather than the pre planned anti clockwise direction.

The problem with this was that the planned lunch break at the Blacksmith Arms, Rothwell, became the break for elevenses instead.

The first part of the walk was a steady uphill walk towards Badger Hills and at the top there were wonderful views of the surrounding countryside.

We then veered west and walked downhill into Rothwell and elevenses were taken in the playground next to the Blacksmith Arms (which wasn’t open).

After a quick coffee break the walk continued up to Rothwell Top and it was noted that during the walk we had passed fields of peas and cereal crops.

Lunch was taken at Mount Pleasant again with lovely views after which we walked up hill and joined the Viking Way (VW).

We then followed the VW down Nettleton Beck and after about a mile or so by the pond we left the VW and walked up a concrete path to Nettleton Top.

We walked along Nettleton Top towards Nettleton Hill with views down towards Lincoln.

It was here the walk leader partly redeemed himself by clearing a pathway through an area of prickly hawthorn bushes with a pair of shears he conveniently found in his rucksack.

From Nettleton Hill the group made its way down to Nettleton, walking through the village back to their cars.

Rumour has it that some walkers then made it down to a local hostelry to have an ice cream.

Point of Interest – In the 40 years from 1926 there was Ironstone mining in the area, employing up to 180 people, and there are still the remains of these workings and tunnels which have been bricked up.

Ponies were used to haul out the ore from the mines.

This accounts for the workings that we passed and wondered what they were for. NT

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.