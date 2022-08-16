Doncaster Ramblers: Walk in Wetherby wilderness

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two visitors from Dearne Valley Group and one from Scunthorpe were part of the group.

Following a leader’s briefing we set off just after 10am walking by the riverside path and towards the site of Wetherby Station, now a car park.

Some railway memorabilia was noted with signage.

Taking a breather

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former railway line from here to Spofforth was closed many years ago but now has been converted to a leisure trail entitled the “Harland Way”.

This formed the basis for today’s walk.

We made our way through Kirk Deighton and had “elevenses” alongside a field

footpath between Kirk Deighton and Spofforth.

A well deserved pit stop

After suitable refreshment we made our way into Spofforth for lunch making use of the Harland Way.

Some of us settled down in the rounds of Spofforth Castle for our lunch and others had a brief look at the remains of Spofforth Castle.

A pub was available nearby and after a drink or two we assembled outside the pub at 1.15 for our return to Wetherby.

We made our way through Stockeld Park and back onto the Harland Way for an afternoon break.

It was then a straightforward route to Wetherby, passing the point where we had deviated earlier to reach Kirk Deighton.

After retracing our outward route along the riverside path and a stop for a group photograph, we were back at the car park about 3.20pm.

There were a number of general visitors to Wetherby by then as it is a popular spot by the river with picnic tables and benches.

An ice cream vehicle was present which was used by most participants before driving home.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.