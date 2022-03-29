After around of introductions and a quick briefing we entered the park through the stone gateway and made our way across the fields towards Hardwick Village with its magnificent estate houses either side of the road.

From there it was north-west through the woods as far as Lime Tree Avenue.

Crossing over we found the red shale path that would eventually take us to the

Ramblers ready for the off

furthest point of our walk.

But before getting there however we found a sunny Sylvanian glade for a short coffee break.

Then on to the turning point.

Just one of the sights along the way

Southwards now on a woodland path that took us back to Lime Tree Avenue and then to the central Laundry Yard area with its cafe, toilets and shop for our lunch stop.

Being Saturday this area was busy with families and other walkers out enjoying the fresh air and early spring sunshine.

Suitably refreshed we went west and then over the bridge to continue our walk in the southern part of Clumber. Up

and along the attractive Beech Tree Avenue and then left on a good path (that had now been cleaerd of the fallen trees that had been in evidence on the pre-walk) that took us almost to the edge of the A614.

From there it was a short hop back to the cars.

Clumber Park had been lovely in the sunshine.

The going underfoot had been easy and nine miles had passed almost unnoticed.Grateful thanks to Angela for backmarking and acting as photographer.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

*Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years.

The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire, etc.

We also have a programme of Thursday morning walks and some Friday morning walks of about two to three hours.

All the walks are led by ramblers’ leaders and we always have a backmarker.

Most of us take a flask for a hot drink mid-morning, followed by a packed lunch, usually in the vicinity of a pub or a cafe.

A photographic record of many of our walks can be seen on the website.