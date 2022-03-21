From the start point we walked uphill across wet fields, and several stiles to the Needles Eye, built by the first Marquis to win a bet after he claimed he could drive a coach and horses through the eye of a needle.

We walked along Street Lane, fields and woodland to Hoober Stand and the nearby Mexborough and Swinton observatory.

Hoober Stand was also built by the first Marquis to commemorate the defeat of the Jacobite Rebellion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ramblers took on a ten miler

Our coffee break was taken at Hoober stand.

We then walked through fields and roads to the villages of Hoober, Low and Higher Stubbins and Upper Haugh.

From Upper Haugh we walked along the Roman Ridge to Nether Haugh where the Rockingham Monument, a memorial to the second Marquis, was viewed from a distance as public access is not available.

Great view

From Nether Haugh we went downhill through muddy fields crossing a stream and walked uphill to the Wentworth Woodhouse deer park.

From the deer park views of Hoober stand, Rockingham Monument, and Kepple’s column on the surrounding hills were available.

We also passed close by the Doric Temple, again built by the first Marquis.

Passing the house, where filming was taking place, we walked to the Wentworth village war memorial where we stopped for lunch and liquid refreshment.

One of the follies

By this time the weather had improved and waterproofs were packed away.

After lunch we returned to the start point via Spittal Houses, Barrow, Low Wood and Kings Wood.

Thanks to Neil T for backmarking.

During the walk a member of the group was unwell.

I am pleased to say Peter has been checked over, is fine and back home.

Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years. The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire, etc.

We also have a programme of Thursday morning walks and some Friday morning walks of about 2 - 3 hours.

All the walks are led by Ramblers leaders and we always have a backmarker.

Most of us take a flask for a hot drink mid-morning, followed by a packed lunch, usually in the vicinity of a pub or a cafe.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.