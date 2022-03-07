INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Doncaster Community Arts partners up with dance organisations for special flash mob

The programme is run in partnership with One Dance UK, Sport England, Yorkshire Dance, Darts (Doncaster Community Arts) and the University of Leeds.

The event takes place in The Broadway Shopping Centre, Bradford, where shoppers and attendees will be invited to dance with the Dance On group or go along as a spectator and enjoy either of the two performances.

Dance On is group for the over 55s

International Women!s Day is a global holiday to celebrate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women and this year celebrates the theme Break the Bias.

The boundary breaking Dance On programme for older people challenges perceptions around dance and age, mostly targeting women from low socioeconomic areas.

A spokesman said: “It is a warm and welcoming space for participants over 55 to express themselves through dance, exercise and meet new friends.”

To find out more email [email protected]