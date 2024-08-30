Details confirmed for the Betfred St Leger Sunday fun day after first year success.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Racecourse, home to the renowned Betfred St Leger Festival, has today revealed details of The Betfred Sunday Funday which marks the last day of the 2024 event.

Last year the Betfred Sunday Funday took place for the first time, drawing in an impressive crowd of enthusiastic attendees. Families, friends, and individuals gathered to enjoy a fantastic afternoon of racing, alongside wide array of activities and attractions, ensuring there was something for everyone.

This year, Doncaster Racecourse is pulling out all the stops with an action-packed day. As well as the thrilling live horse racing, The Betfred Sunday Funday will feature an abundance of free entertainment and activities, such as:

· Stilt walkers

· Circus workshop

· Kids disco

· Glitter artist

· Bubble artist

· Sports zones

· Hobby horse race

· Fire engine

· Treasure hunt

· Colouring station

Advance tickets are only available until 31st August, so customers are encouraged to book early to secure their spot. Racegoers can choose from a range of ticketing options allowing them flexibility to bring their own picnic into the family enclosure or opt for hospitality options to suit all.

The day also includes the famous Graham Lee Bet Vickers Leger Legends race. First run in 2010, it remains the only British charity race for ex-professional jockeys and this year will have some huge names such as Sammy Jo Bell, Megan Nicholls, Robbie Power, Jimmy McCarthy, David England and more. Previous winners include horse racing industry legends AP McCoy, Joseph O’Brien, Brian Harding and Julie Krone.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: "Last year was a huge success and everyone seemed to thoroughly enjoy the Sunday Funday. This event not only added a new dimension to our prestigious Betfred St Leger Festival but also celebrated the vibrant spirit of our community.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing families enjoying a fun day at the Racecourse to finalise the 2024 Betfred St Leger Festival and no doubt they will enjoy a brilliant day out.”

To get your hands on tickets for the Betfred Sunday Funday festival, please visit: www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information.