From Wednesday, April 26, football fans can watch some of England’s biggest teams play for glory across two of world football’s biggest club competitions, as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League screen at Vue in partnership with BT Sport.

The scene has been set for a new European champion in both competitions, as last year’s Champions League winners and current Club World Cup champions, Chelsea, and last year’s Europa League winners, Sevilla, have been dumped out of the competitions – and English football is poised to dominate both.

Liverpool and Manchester City fans will be hoping their clubs can continue their electric form this season as they face Villareal and Real Madrid in their respective semi-finals, and West Ham fans will be more excited than ever as the Hammers look to capitalise on an unprecedented season in their recent history, as they play Frankfurt in their Europa Cup semi-final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will it be Champions League glory for Liverpool?

The semi-finals and finals of both competitions will be screening at select Vue venues.

Vue’s April/May Big Screen Sports line-up:

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Manchester City v Real Madrid - Tuesday 26 April

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Liverpool v Villarreal – Wednesday 27 April

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 – Leipzig v Rangers – Thursday 28 April

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 – West Ham v Frankfurt – Thursday 28 April

UEFA Conference League – Leicester City v Roma – Thursday 28 April

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Villareal v Liverpool – Tuesday 3 May

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Real Madrid v Manchester City – Wednesday 4 May

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 – Rangers v Leipzig – Thursday 5 May

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 – Frankfurt v West Ham – Thursday 5 May

UEFA Conference League – Roma v Leicester City – Thursday 5 May

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 – Final – Wednesday 18 May

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Final – Saturday 28 May

Tickets are available to book now at myvue.com, where further information on specific Vue sites for each event can also be found.