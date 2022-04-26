Banjoist Dan Walsh to play in Doncaster as part of short UK tour

The BBC Folk Awards Best Musician nominee, who has recorded five critically-acclaimed albums, will make a solo appearance at Roots Music Club on May 27.

The live album was recorded in January 2020, before Covid struck, in a special hometown gig in Stafford.

Prior to the pandemic, Dan was one of the most-in-demand performers on the folk scene with a hectic touring schedule in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

Dan Walsh returns to play a short UK tour in May following the release last year of a live album.

Walsh, who is also a member of the band Urban Folk Quartet, is known to perform with his unique and dazzling take on clawhammer style banjo that helps challenge all preconceptions about the instrument.

His notable albums include Walsh and Pound, Incidents and Accidents and Verging on the Perpendicula.

Some of his popular songs are Leave this Land, Dancing in the Wind and The Song Always Stays.

He has played as a duo with Will Pound, a harmonica player. In 2014, he also contributed to the self-titled album by folk performer Sunjay, before joining The Urban Folk Quartet the same year.

The group's album, The Escape was named one of the Best Albums of 2015 by the Telegraph.

The concert is due to start at 8pm and each ticket bought in advance costs £12 and door tickets are priced £14 each.