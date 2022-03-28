Banish boredom with an active Easter break at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

Only a 20-minute drive from the centre of Doncaster, this friendly campsite with a host of outdoor activities for all the family is open for bookings for the Easter school holidays in April.

Those looking to banish boredom can take part in canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and even open water swimming at the centre, run by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT).

Available activities include stand up paddleboarding on the nearby lake, where you can challenge your balance and experience the tranquillity of gliding across the water.

Lots to do at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

Boat and craft hire is also available, including a katakanu family canoe, large enough for six people.

As well as the fun water activities, Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre boasts a campsite with spacious all-electric pitches and an on-site shop, café bar and laundrette. Responsible dog owners are welcome.

It is only a ten-minute stroll to the town of Hatfield, which has a mini-market, bakery, restaurants and pubs. Other pursuits, from golf and hiking to fun daytrips are also easily accessible.

Stuart Wearing, general manager, said: "Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre and Campsite is a great choice for a fun and affordable family break this Easter.

“There are a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy, fantastic camping facilities and great options for daytrips on your doorstep. We can’t wait to welcome back returning campers and those looking for a memorable break."

For more information or to book your pitch, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/venues/hatfield-outdoor-activity-centre-and-campsite