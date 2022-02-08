Banish boredom this half term with a fun-filled trip to Doncaster Dome

Whizz down water slides, enjoy wild water rapids and make a Big Splash in the pool. Bring your goggles and enjoy a fun swimming sessions, taking place every day during the holidays.

Lace up your boots and glide on to the ice at the UK’s only split level ice rink. Perfect for those who can skate and those taking their first steps on the ice, the Dome’s snowmen and penguins are ready to help little ones get around the ice.

Make a splash this half term

Burn off some energy at The Playzone, where little ones can enter a soft play Aztec adventure, jumping, crawling, and running through two-tiers of ball pits, swinging obstacles, slides and much more.

Once you have worked up an appetite, treat yourself at the Icebreaker Bar and Grill with everything from pizza to curry and Sunday dinners to sandwiches.

