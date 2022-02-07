The Wilderness Yet to play at Doncaster's Roots Music Club
‘The Wilderness Yet’ combines the acclaimed talents of folksinger Rosie Hodgson, traditional fiddler Rowan Piggott, and guitarist-flautist Philippe Barnes.
Independently, they have earned audiences’ esteem as consummate musicians; together, they weave an eclectic tapestry of traditional and original songs and tunes;
from a cappella three-part harmonies to luscious instrumental arrangements.
We are thrilled to have this trio with us at the club on Friday, February 25, doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm start
Tickets: £12 advance and £14 on the door, half price for students.
Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene
appear.
Upcoming [email protected]
Friday February 25 – The Wilderness Yet
Friday March 11 – Gilmore & Roberts
Friday March 25 – Tom McConville & Dave Newey
Friday April 8 – Suthering
Friday April 22 – Union Jill
Tickets via WeGotTickets or contact Viv on 01302 719868
Website: Roots Music Club
Email: [email protected]