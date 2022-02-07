The Wilderness Yet to play at Doncaster's Roots Music Club

‘The Wilderness Yet’ combines the acclaimed talents of folksinger Rosie Hodgson, traditional fiddler Rowan Piggott, and guitarist-flautist Philippe Barnes.

By Barbara Craythorn
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:05 pm
The Wilderness Yet to perform at Roots Music Club

Independently, they have earned audiences’ esteem as consummate musicians; together, they weave an eclectic tapestry of traditional and original songs and tunes;

from a cappella three-part harmonies to luscious instrumental arrangements.

We are thrilled to have this trio with us at the club on Friday, February 25, doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm start

Tickets: £12 advance and £14 on the door, half price for students.

Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene

appear.

