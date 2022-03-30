Art club and holiday creative sessions for disabled children and young people in Doncaster

The new programme is set to start in April and has been made possible by a crowdfunding campaign and a grant from Doncaster VCFS Fund.

darts believes that all Doncaster children and young people should have equal access to high quality arts, creative and cultural activity, regardless of ability or need. All sessions are free and siblings are welcome.

Children and young people can take part positive and enjoyable creative activities that develop a range of skills including communication, decision-making, resilience and independence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

darts believes that all Doncaster children and young people should have equal access to high quality arts, creative and cultural activity, regardless of ability or need

Professional artists will use different artforms including drama, music technology, songwriting, percussion, print making and sculpture.

Their approach is person-led, meaning that each session responds to the needs, interests and abilities of young people in the room.

One parent has been bringing her son to All Aboard sessions at The Point for many years – she said: “For anyone who hasn’t heard of darts or The Point and wants to know why these All Aboard sessions are a positive thing for Doncaster, I’d say that there aren’t many places in the area where access is this good.

"The service that the artists provide is excellent and the opportunity to get together and socialise with peers is wonderful.

"The Point is one of the most beneficial places with the most beneficial events I can think of. I can’t sing its praises highly enough.”

The first three Saturday Art Club sessions are with musician, Nick Lewis.

Young people can create musical pictures inspired by the Jason and His Argonauts exhibition, create their own colourful portraits using card and electric paint - then play digital music through the conductive paint in each portrait.

The Point is a covid-safe, fully accessible public venue with a Changing Places facility. There is a friendly and welcoming staff team, as well as a café and sofa space to sit and chat in.

Information about the sessions can be found at www.thepoint.org.uk/whats-on/

Book your free tickets now at www.thepoint.org.uk/whats-on/ email [email protected] or phone 01302 493843.