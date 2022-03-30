Tuneful Chatter music and movement sessions for children and their families in Doncaster

Three to five-year-olds and their families are invited to join engaging and exciting music and movement sessions at The Point in Doncaster.

Two special taster sessions will run during the Easter holidays when artists Alice and Gary will bring a fun afternoon of movement, story and sound.

The sessions are free but please book as capacity is limited.

Join in the fun this Easter

The sessions take place on Wednesday, April 6, 1-1.45pm or 2.15–3pm; and Wednesday, April 13, 1-1.45pm or 2.15–3pm

Book your free tickets at www.thepoint.org.uk/whats-on/ email [email protected] or phone 01302 493843.

