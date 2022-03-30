Tuneful Chatter music and movement sessions for children and their families in Doncaster
Three to five-year-olds and their families are invited to join engaging and exciting music and movement sessions at The Point in Doncaster.
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 11:46 am
Two special taster sessions will run during the Easter holidays when artists Alice and Gary will bring a fun afternoon of movement, story and sound.
The sessions are free but please book as capacity is limited.
The sessions take place on Wednesday, April 6, 1-1.45pm or 2.15–3pm; and Wednesday, April 13, 1-1.45pm or 2.15–3pm
Book your free tickets at www.thepoint.org.uk/whats-on/ email [email protected] or phone 01302 493843.