Work starts to convert Doncaster pub into 'new and exciting' 80s nightclub

The former Horse and Groom pub on East Laith Gate is being ripped out and will become Mavericks, a chain which already has other clubs in West Yorkshire.

Announcing the start of the refurbishment on social media, a spokesman said: “Hey everyone, exciting news alert.

"There's a brand new night club coming to Doncaster called Mavericks.

"Get ready to relive the best hits from the 80s to the 00s and dance the night away.

"Mavericks already has two amazing clubs in Bingley and Huddersfield and now they're bringing the party to Doncaster.

"Stay tuned to watch our progress until the grand opening. Let's show some love and support for Mavericks.”

Bosses say the new club will boast “a vibrant atmosphere with stylish decor” with “funky neon lights” to a “spacious dance floor.”

They added: “This place is going to be an absolute blast.

“Get ready to relive the best musical moments of the past decades and create new memories with your friends at Mavericks Doncaster. Whether you're a fan of classic hits or want to discover hidden gems, our DJ will keep the party going all night long.”

“Our grand opening is going to be an unforgettable night of fun, laughter, and non-stop dancing.

"Get your dancing shoes ready, because we're about to take you on a musical journey like no other.

"It's like stepping into a time machine and reliving the best music hits of the era, this club will have something for everyone.