Rising energy bills force closure of Doncaster city centre pub as hunt for fresh owners starts

The Horse and Groom in East Laith Gate was taken over by new managers last year.

But in a shock social media announcement, bosses say the cost of living crisis has forced the pub’s closure, sparking a hunt for fresh owners.

A social media post, now deleted, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we unfortunately have to announce the immediate closure of The Horse and Groom due to the ever increasing costs of running commercial premises and the ever rising energy bills, it is not currently viable to keep the pub open.

The Horse and Groom in East Laith Gate is once again seeking fresh owners.

"We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the constant support and business over the last four months. Remember to keep rocking!”

Owners Admiral Tavern confirmed the pub was looking for fresh managers and a spokesperson said: "At Admiral we take great pride in running sustainable community pubs and supporting our licensees.

"On this occasion the previous tenant's agreement came to an end, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for all their hard work.

"We are currently looking for a passionate new licensee to take the Horse and Groom, Doncaster over. If anyone is interested, please get in touch."

Last September, the bar was put on the market to let by Admiral.

A statement on the firm's website said: “The Horse and Groom is a good sized pub located on a corner plot in a prominent position in the centre of Doncaster.

"It is situated close to the newly refurbished Wool Market and is a very popular area for people to visit with numerous bars, restaurants and some independent retailers.

“It has traditionally traded as a music venue but has the potential to enhance its offer with the right operator.

“The pub has a great reputation for its live music and is predominantly drinks focused, however with some small works there is an opportunity to develop the offer with a combination of food and live entertainment.

"A very loyal customer base continues with a rhythm of the week with the variety of entertainment drawing audiences in the city centre and to the Horse & Groom.”

The advert added: “The pub has a great reputation for its live music and the size of the pub certainly helps to cater for this kind of activity.

"Applicants should be enthusiastic about hosting live music but ideally we are seeking the right operators who are able to maximise the full opportunity this venue offers.

"With some investment in the kitchen the pub could appeal to a wider audience by introducing a modern food offer such as a grill bar for example.

"The space is ideal for a combination of food and live entertainment such as jazz or tribute acts as well as appealing to day time shoppers throughout the week.

"Admiral are looking to complete a refurbishment with external re-decoration and signage to create a more appeasing curb appeal.”

The pub has seen a number of different owners and guises over the year and at one stage was an Irish themed bar called O’Neill’s.