Kyle Ashman has dropped out of Love Island before ITV2 show’s new season started 🚨

Love Island revealed its cast for series 12 this week.

One of the Islanders quickly dropped out of the show.

ITV has said the exit was due to “personal reasons”.

A Love Island star who dropped out of the show just hours after being announced as part of the cast has broken his silence.

Kyle Ashman, 23, of Stafford, was part of the big reveal earlier in the week. But after reports in the national media, he quickly pulled out of the show. ITV said that “personal reasons” were the reason for his exit from the iconic reality series.

Maya Jama will be back on hosting duties from Monday (June 9) as the 12th series of Love Island is set to begin. It will be live on ITV2 throughout the summer.

Love Island star breaks silence after early exit

Love Island 2025 contestant Kyle Ashman has been axed from the show before its launch after bosses were made aware of a previous arrest in connection with an alleged machete attack. | ITV

Kyle was announced as one of the day one islanders for the latest season of the legendary reality show earlier this week. However, it was reported by The Sun that he had previously been questioned by the police in connection with a machete attack.

The 23-year-old has denied any involvement with the incident . In a statement, he said: “I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident.

“I am not a violent person, and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation.”

A spokesperson for ITV added: “For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned.”

His replacement in the villa has been announced as 25-year-old rugby player Connor from Limerick.

