Love Island: A Decade of Love is coming to ITV2 very soon 👀

Love Island will celebrate a decade on TV with a one-off special.

The iconic ITV2 series is turning 10 years old this summer.

But when will the special be on and what can you expect?

It might be hard to believe but Love Island is almost ten years old - and ITV2 will celebrate the milestone with a one-off special. Fans will be able to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Viewers were treated to a blockbuster season of the All Star spin-off during the winter, while a summer series is also expected in 2025. But before that there will be a special anniversary episode.

ITV has confirmed the date and revealed what fans can expect. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Love Island one-off special?

maya jama love island | ITV

Summer might be about to begin and ITV2’s iconic show will soon be returning with a full series to run through the hottest weeks of the year. However the broadcaster will be heating things up early with a one-off special celebrating a decade of Love Island.

Radio Times reports that Love Island: A Decade of Love will be airing on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday June 1. It is due to start at 9pm.

What to expect from Love Island: A Decade of Love?

To celebrate the iconic dating show’s big birthday, ITV2 will be taking a trip down memory lane. Radio Times reports that the special will revisit unforgettable moments from the last 10 years.

Expect to relive some of the most explosive recouplings, shock bombshells and of course the romances that captured the hearts of the nation. It promises to be quite the trip down memory lane.

Plenty of old favourites are set to return including Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

Other returnees include: Hannah Elizabeth, Gabby Allen, Montana Brown, Dani Dyer, Georgia Steel, Curtis Pritchard, Anton Danyluk, Whitney Adebayo, Catherine Agbaje.

Paul Mortimer, ITV's head of reality, said: "Love Island has become a true phenomenon over the past decade, delivering must-see TV moments every summer. This special offers viewers a chance to relive some of the show’s most iconic moments with the Islanders who made them so memorable."

