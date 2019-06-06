The love of house music, tech house and techno has led two Doncaster friends to launch a new club night at the popular Warehouse.

Jordan Scholey and Ryan Green started DJing together around five years, originally just playing in their bedrooms but this past 12 months has seen a massive turning point for the young lads.

Clubbers enjoy R3MEDY

Jordan explained: “We have started a new night known as R3MEDY at the Doncaster Warehouse.

“We had our first event on April 27 and 160 people turned up.

“We are wanting to give Doncaster a different genre of music, our night specifically focuses on house music, tech house and techno.

“We are both Doncaster lads and have a massive love for the music.

There's a new night at Doncaster Warehouse

“He continued: “We have been given residencies in clubs around Doncaster town centre but we would like people to give their support and try out our new venue and music genre.”

READ MORE: Burger King opens new restaurant in Doncaster creating 50 new jobs

Admission is only £5 on the door and they have got a lot of bigger named DJs booked for future events.

Jordan added: “It is exciting times for us both and Doncaster Warehouse as a whole.”

The next R3MEDY will be held on August 10.

Visited the R3MEDY Facebook page for more news of upcomig events.