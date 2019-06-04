Doncaster will become the latest home of the Whopper when a brand new Burger King restaurant opens its doors on Herten Triangle, Lakeside, on June 12.

The new restaurant seats 50 burger lovin’ customers and will create 50 new jobs, including five managers, to the local area.

While you’re there, why not check out the range of flame grilled burgers, crispy and tender chicken, snack options including chilli cheese bites and sweet treats like the Oreo milkshake - not to forget a range of breakfasts!

Just Eat will be delighting customers with home deliveries from June 12 so Burger King lovers can enjoy their Whopper, their way, from the comfort of their own sofa.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO Burger King UK, explained: “We know the people of Yorkshire love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

Burger King® has been delighting customers for 60 years, with its commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes, and family-friendly dining experience.

The new Doncaster restaurant showcases Burger KIng’s updated, modern restaurant design roll out, using natural materials with a bold colour palette and American prints.

Alasdair added: “Mouth-watering burgers? You betcha.

“The widest range of beverages to choose from of any fast food restaurant? For sure.

“Comfy seats? We’ve got them.

“The new HOME OF THE WHOPPER®? Doncaster!”