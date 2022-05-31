X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson added to Doncaster's TFest music line-up

As the show’s youngest ever winner at 17, Louisa has taken the industry by storm since her success in 2015, collaborating with Clean Bandit to produce a platinum selling record which stayed in the top ten for nine weeks.

Organiser Simon Stringer said: "Just when you thought our line-up couldn’t get any better.

X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson is coming to Doncaster.

"Louisa is one of the best vocalists and all-round entertainers to have been on the X-Factor and its an absolute pleasure to welcome her to our city to perform at TFest.”

Twist and Pulse and Doncaster’s own Alfie Sheard are among more than 20 artists across two outdoor stages while there are also bars, street food and children’s entertainment.