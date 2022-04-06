Scouting For Girls confirmed as first act for Doncaster's TFest music festival

The four-time Brit award-nominated group are confirmed to take main stage at the festival, which is set to return after a three-year break.

With four top 10 singles and over 500 million streams, Scouting For Girls shot to fame with the release of their self-titled debut album in 2007.

The album, which has been certified triple platinum, includes the piano-led pop hits ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘Heartbeat’, ‘It’s Not About You’ and ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’.

Scouting For Girls are coming to Doncaster.

The chart-topping band will play live at the TFest before they embark on their recently announced 2022 Autumn tour of the UK.

Many more ‘accomplished’ names are yet to be announced along with an array of exciting up-and-coming performers from across Doncaster and South Yorkshire, organisers have said.

Over thirty performers including X-factor and I’m A Celebrity star Fleur East and pop rock band The Hoosiers all featured in the last TFest in 2019 before it took a three-year-break.

The family friendly festival, which has relocated from Tickhill Cricket Ground to Bawtry Sports Ground this year, will take place on Saturday 17 September.

Gates are set to open at 11am, with non-stop music and activities for the family throughout the day until 11pm.

Early bird tickets will be available for purchase until the end of April with prices ranging from £12 for children and £70 for families, plus booking fees.