X-Factor and Benidorm stars as well as Abba and Lady Gaga tributes at Doncaster pub

The Cumberland will play host to Cumbofest on August 27, with entertainment throughout the day.
The entertainment will get under way at 1pm courtesy of Gary Gobstopper, described as ‘cabaret with a bit of cheek.’
Then there will be tributes to Lady Gaga from Alejandra and Shania Twain by Madelein Roberts.
Benidorm’s Craig Williams and X-Factor’s Joe Whelan will also perform with solo Abba tribute performer Sarah Hewson and upbeat party vocalist also taking to the stage.
The day will be rounded off by rock duo Bad Addiction.
In addition, there will also be a bouncy castle, live sport, face painting, children’s entertainment and music from DJ Liam.
Tickets for the event cost £5 each with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.