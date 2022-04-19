New outdoor bar opens for business at landmark Doncaster pub following makeover

The Cumberland has long been a favourite for outdoor drinking and dining due to its huge beer garden – and now tipplers have a shorter trip for a drink with the opening of a dedicated outdoor bar.

The bar, situated in the grounds of the popular pub at the junction of Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is the latest in a raft of changes following a six firgure makeover which has transformed the bar and restaurant.

The new look pub was officially relaunched in February with the new outdoor bar area opening for business ahead of Easter as the warmer summer months approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new bar is the latest addition to The Cumberland.

The Hungry Horse chain pub has als orevealed a brand new menu which features popular deals, like the weekly curry or steak night, alongside some wonderful new creations, like the Berry Cheesy Vimto Burger.