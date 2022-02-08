The Cumberland will re-open with a VIP night on Wednesday with a full reveal to customers on Thursday.

Both the interior and exterior of the pub at the junction of Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road have been given an extensive makeover.

At the end of 2021, the pub next to Doncaster Royal Infirmary had to shut before New Year with a number of staff self-isolating.

The shutters went up on January 23 as the Hungry Horse chain pub underwent a makeover.

Wednesday will see the pub open for walk ins from 5pm until 8pm with the first 25 people getting 50% off their food bill.