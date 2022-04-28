Brand new musical band, Sunbirds, founded by Beautiful South member Dave Hemingway, come to Doncaster on Friday June 17 as part of a small UK tour.

The tour, which features Hull, Manchester, Leicester and York in addition to Doncaster, will feature new songs by the band including album ‘Cool to be Kind’ and ‘Gene Kelly’ recently released.

Sunbirds band (From left to right): Marc Parnell, Laura Wilcockson, Dave Hemingway and Phil Barton.

Dave Hemingway retired from the live scene at the back end of 2016, but has been keeping busy together with erstwhile South colleague, guitarist and songwriter, Phil Barton, new discovery singer and violinist, Laura Wilcockson, and drummer, Marc Parnell, to create their new band.

Their first album, ‘Cool to be Kind’, released in November 2020 by Nectar Records label, signalling the arrival of the band.

The group were all born and bred in England, but their music predominantly features the instrumentation of traditional American roots music combined with the occasional outburst guitar heavy melody.

On the band style, Dave Hemingway says you can only sing what you know.

"Although a lot of the songs have an Americana feel they’re still about life in England,” said Dave.

"You’re going to feel a bit daft singing about pick-up trucks and low down honky-tonks when you live in Yorkshire.”

Their debut album produced by cult producer, Teo Miller, captures truthful, open-hearted, funny and sometimes painfully honest songs, turning the page to a new chapter for Dave Hemingway and The Beautiful South story.

Band member, Phil Barton, said: “Now we’re Sunbirds we’re free to dig a little deeper into ourselves. Having said that, there’s no exact science here, we’re just enjoying ourselves and expressing whatever we want whether it’s about love, longing, depression or Gary Lineker’s crisp adverts”.

On their new album, ‘Cool to be Kind’, UK Music reviews commented: “Cool To Be Kind is a must-have album which helps us forget the pandemic and lust after the days where this amazing new band can deliver their songs live.”