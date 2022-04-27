Lidl looking to open new stores across the UK - including three locations in Doncaster

The discount supermarket chain has today revealed three locations for potential new stores across Doncaster, as the firm continues its mass expansion across the UK.

The supermarket has asked the public to support in identifying sites across the town, which would bring affordable, high-quality food to more neighbourhoods.

Three locations Lidl require in Doncaster are in the East, Central and Bessacarr areas.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer said at Lidl GB said: "We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.

"But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store. We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this."

A finder’s fee is available to any member of the public who pinpoints a new location for a Lidl store, with their requirements being a prominent place with easy access and strong pedestrian traffic flow.

“Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025,” added Richard.