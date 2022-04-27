The popular Cast Comedy Club returns next month with a new duo of comedians.

On Friday May 6, hosted by compere Anthony Brown, popular comedians Mick Ferry and Rachel Jackson come to Cast Theatre, Doncaster, in a show sure to bring laughter and hilarity.

Stand up comedian, Mick Ferry, will perform at Cast Theatre next month.

Mick Ferry is renowned as a fine purveyor of lugubrious surrealism and was voted best UK stand-up in a national poll of his peers.

A well known and well liked comedian, Mick was described by fellow comedian, John Bishop, as ‘a great comedian’, and ‘an absolute legend’ by Jason Manford.

He regularly performs at The Comedy Store in London and Manchester and is also a regular member of the Cutting Edge team.

You may have also noticed Mick on your TV screen, starring in BBC One’s Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Comedy Blue, The Comedy Store and Looking for Eric.

Stand up Comedian, Rachel Jackson, comes to Cast Theatre next month.

Following Mick’s performance at the comedy clubs, award-winning comedian Rachel Jackson will enter the stage.

Featuring in The Stand Up Sketch Show, Still Game, Two Doors Down and Comedy Underground, Rachel’s performances were described by The Skinny as ‘Fantastic little details…a fine balance of the well-written and the raucous. 4 stars’.

Rachel is also a winner of The Herald Scottish Culture Award ‘One to Watch’ prize.